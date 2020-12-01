Woonsocket man hospitalized after collision with train

By:
Published December 1, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Sunday evening, Nov. 29, at around 5 p.m., Mike Kilcoin was on his way home when he was struck by a train as he was crossing the railroad tracks on the north end of Woonsocket. There are no lights at that railroad crossing, and it was starting to get dark, so unless the train blows its whistle before reaching town, it can be difficult to know a train is coming at that particular crossing. 

The train was coming from the north, and Kilcoin was traveling east over the tracks, so the train hit the driver’s side of the van. The van was a total loss, and Kilcoin was transported by ambulance to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. He suffered three broken ribs, a large hematoma on his hip, and a painful bump on his head. As of Monday afternoon, he was still hospitalized with a chance of getting out on Tuesday or Wednesday if all continued to go well. 

Obviously, the train stopped on the tracks after the collision, so traffic was held up for about two hours. Fortunately, the south crossing by Swenson’s melon shed was still open, so drivers could be redirected to cross there when traveling through town on Highway 34. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the investigation of the accident. 

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    December 3, 2020, 10:33 am
    Partly sunny
    34°F
    real feel: 33°F
    humidity: 61%
    wind speed: 7 mph W
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 29, 2020 November 30, 2020 December 1, 2020 December 2, 2020 December 3, 2020 December 4, 2020 December 5, 2020
    December 6, 2020 December 7, 2020 December 8, 2020 December 9, 2020 December 10, 2020 December 11, 2020 December 12, 2020
    December 13, 2020 December 14, 2020 December 15, 2020 December 16, 2020 December 17, 2020 December 18, 2020 December 19, 2020
    December 20, 2020 December 21, 2020 December 22, 2020 December 23, 2020 December 24, 2020 December 25, 2020 December 26, 2020
    December 27, 2020 December 28, 2020 December 29, 2020 December 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 January 1, 2021 January 2, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 