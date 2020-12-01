By: admin

Published December 1, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Sunday evening, Nov. 29, at around 5 p.m., Mike Kilcoin was on his way home when he was struck by a train as he was crossing the railroad tracks on the north end of Woonsocket. There are no lights at that railroad crossing, and it was starting to get dark, so unless the train blows its whistle before reaching town, it can be difficult to know a train is coming at that particular crossing.

The train was coming from the north, and Kilcoin was traveling east over the tracks, so the train hit the driver’s side of the van. The van was a total loss, and Kilcoin was transported by ambulance to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. He suffered three broken ribs, a large hematoma on his hip, and a painful bump on his head. As of Monday afternoon, he was still hospitalized with a chance of getting out on Tuesday or Wednesday if all continued to go well.

Obviously, the train stopped on the tracks after the collision, so traffic was held up for about two hours. Fortunately, the south crossing by Swenson’s melon shed was still open, so drivers could be redirected to cross there when traveling through town on Highway 34. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the investigation of the accident.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!