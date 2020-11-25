By: admin

Published November 25, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Over the weekend of Nov. 14 and 15, Jodi Doering, RN, of Woonsocket, was relaxing at home and decided to tweet about an experience she had at work one night that past week. She had helped a COVID patient during one of her shifts at work at the Huron Regional Medical Center, and the patient refused to believe that he was suffering from COVID-19 because he didn’t believe the virus was real. The patient had to be on a machine to help him breathe, and he still didn’t believe he was ill with the virus. Doering has been working at the hospital since the pandemic hit South Dakota in March, and she has helped many patients who have been sick with COVID-19, but this particular case really stood out at her because she just couldn’t believe that someone that sick would still be denying the existence of the virus. So, she took to Twitter to vent a little.

The next day, her tweet had been liked over 200,000 times, and her number of followers had blown up, reaching over 14,000. She was contacted by Good Morning America, CNN, People Magazine, MSNBC and CBS. She decided to schedule an interview with CNN for the following morning, and once that interview aired, things got a little ugly.

