Local nurse deals with national attention

By:
Published November 25, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Over the weekend of Nov. 14 and 15, Jodi Doering, RN, of Woonsocket, was relaxing at home and decided to tweet about an experience she had at work one night that past week. She had helped a COVID patient during one of her shifts at work at the Huron Regional Medical Center, and the patient refused to believe that he was suffering from COVID-19 because he didn’t believe the virus was real. The patient had to be on a machine to help him breathe, and he still didn’t believe he was ill with the virus. Doering has been working at the hospital since the pandemic hit South Dakota in March, and she has helped many patients who have been sick with COVID-19, but this particular case really stood out at her because she just couldn’t believe that someone that sick would still be denying the existence of the virus. So, she took to Twitter to vent a little.

The next day, her tweet had been liked over 200,000 times, and her number of followers had blown up, reaching over 14,000. She was contacted by Good Morning America, CNN, People Magazine, MSNBC and CBS. She decided to schedule an interview with CNN for the following morning, and once that interview aired, things got a little ugly. 

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    November 26, 2020, 10:03 am
    Cloudy
    37°F
    real feel: 32°F
    humidity: 89%
    wind speed: 9 mph NW
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 1, 2020 November 2, 2020 November 3, 2020 November 4, 2020 November 5, 2020 November 6, 2020 November 7, 2020
    November 8, 2020 November 9, 2020 November 10, 2020 November 11, 2020 November 12, 2020 November 13, 2020 November 14, 2020
    November 15, 2020 November 16, 2020 November 17, 2020 November 18, 2020 November 19, 2020 November 20, 2020 November 21, 2020
    November 22, 2020 November 23, 2020 November 24, 2020 November 25, 2020 November 26, 2020 November 27, 2020 November 28, 2020
    November 29, 2020 November 30, 2020 December 1, 2020 December 2, 2020 December 3, 2020 December 4, 2020 December 5, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 