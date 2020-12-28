By: admin

Published December 28, 2020, in Obituaries

Kenneth Walz, 90, of Mt. Vernon, died Dec. 10, 2020. Private services were held.

Kenneth Louis Walz, son of Ellsworth and Martha Walz, was born Sept. 5, 1930, in Freeman. As a child, he lived in the Plano area. Kenneth was united in marriage with his high school sweetheart, Verona Marsden, on Dec. 23, 1948. The couple lived in the Plano area and then in Artesian, returning to the Plano area where they bought a farm. The couple retired from farming and moved to Mitchell and then to Mt. Vernon.

Kenneth was in the National Guard and Army from 1948-1952. He returned to farming in the Plano area. He worked for many places like Modern Homes, Herter’s and Trail King in Mitchell. When he retired, he and Verona went to craft shows with ceramics and wood items that they made.

He is survived by his children, Dale (Vicki) Walz of Hot Springs, Diana (Rod) Descombaz of Mt. Vernon, and Dennis (Kathy) Walz of Mt. Vernon; a brother, Charles (Kathy) Walz of Mitchell; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law; brother-in-law; nieces; nephews; and special friends, Irvin and Jeannie King.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two brothers; brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; father-in-law, Harland Marsden; and mother-in-law, Lilliam (Kvame) Marsden.