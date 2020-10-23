By: admin

Published October 23, 2020, in Sports

The SCW varsity volleyball team had a night of redemption last Tuesday night in Woonsocket. It was just 10 days prior that the JVC Vikings had been in Woonsocket for a 281 Conference Tournament game and won the match against the Lady Blackhawks in three sets. However, on Tuesday night, the SCW girls put their hearts into it, played well as a team and sent JVC home with a loss this time around, also in three sets.

The night of volleyball started with a junior high game with Sanborn Central/Woonsocket losing to James Valley Christian with set scores of 17-25, 9-25 and 13-25. The junior varsity followed, and they beat the Vikings in two sets with set scores of 25-22 and 25-20.

As was previously noted, the varsity squad earned their victory in three sets with scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 25-22.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, the Lady Blackhawks traveled to White Lake to take on the Kimball/White Lake Wildkats. The junior high girls started that night of play with a win in three sets. Scores were 21-9, 20-22 and 21-10. The C-team finally got to play that night and they also won in three. Their set scores were 25-19, 16-25 and 15-9. The junior varsity continued the pattern with their own victory over the Wildkats in three sets. Scores were 25-23, 20-25 and 15-9.

The varsity team worked very hard against a good team from Kimball/White Lake. They fought strongly and won the first set with a final score of 25-19. The second set was a back-and-forth battle that ended on the KWL side with a final score of 26-28. The third set was a struggle, or perhaps a resting period for the Lady Blackhawks, as they lost that one with a set score of 10-25. But, they came back to battle in the fourth and final set that ended just short of a win for SCW with a set score of 24-26.

The Lady Blackhawks are now 7-9 for the season. They had their next competition in Woonsocket against Hitchcock/Tulare on Tuesday night, and then they will host Bridgewater-Emery at Sanborn Central this Friday night, Oct. 23, for their Dig Pink night to raise funds and to bring awareness to the Fight Against Breast Cancer. They then travel to Plankinton on Tuesday, Oct. 27 to take on the Titans of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton.

…Read more details and see pictures of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!