Published March 6, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

On Sunday, March 1, Aiden and Denairic Lieber competed in the KC State Free Throw Contest. Denairic was one of six boys in the nine-year-old boys division. Without taking a single warm-up shot, Denairic was able to make 25 of 25 for 100 percent completion and earned first place in the contest for his age group.

Denairic’s brother, Aiden, competed in the 14-year-old boys’ division and finished in a three-way tie for third place at the end of the regulation competition. The three boys who tied for third then had a shoot-out, and Aiden made all five of his free throws to clinch third place. With the final five free throws for the tiebreaker, Aiden finished, making 26 out of 30 free throws.

