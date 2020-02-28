By: admin

Published February 28, 2020, in Area News, Woonsocket

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, eight women gathered at Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church to fill 36 gently used purses with hygiene products for Church on the Street in Sioux Falls. Purses were collected for several weeks through donations, and a Thrivent $250 grant was used to purchase hygiene products. Many donated items were also given such as socks and soap. Two bags for men were also completed, and three blankets placed into larger homemade bags with loop handles for easier carrying were also sent.

