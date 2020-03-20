By: admin

Published March 20, 2020, in Headline News, School

Students in grades five through twelve performed in a music contest held at their respective schools on Thursday, March 12. Students from Sanborn Central earning a superior rating for their vocal performance were: ensembles – the high school girls, the high school boys, the eighth grade, the seventh grade, the sixth grade, and the fifth grade; duets – Dana Schelske and Alexis Kelly, Aubrey Kropp and Layton Zoss, and Miley Adams and Tori Hoffman; solos – Casady Dean, Morgan Hoffman, Sydney Richardson and Hudson Fouberg. Sanborn Central students who received an excellent rating were: duets – Dayton Easton and Reed Senska-Thompson; solos – Amber Schelske and Grant Edwards.

Students from Woonsocket who earned a superior rating for their vocal prowess were: ensembles – high school girls, high school boys, eighth grade, seventh grade; duets – Dilyn Brooks and Saleena Johnson-Larson, Kayanah Peterson and Rain Swenson, and Aleya Fry and Kaitlin Brueske; solos – Aleya Fry, Bella Fry, Allison Nedved, Eli Fry, Emilie Lindgren, Jalyn Grassel, Kyla Terkildsen and Oscar Anderson. Woonsocket students who earned an excellent rating were: solos – Reese Stephens and McKenzie Baruth.

Results from the instrumental part of the contest will be in next week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!