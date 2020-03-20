Music contest held at county schools

By:
Published March 20, 2020, in Headline News, School

Students in grades five through twelve performed in a music contest held at their respective schools on Thursday, March 12. Students from Sanborn Central earning a superior rating for their vocal performance were: ensembles – the high school girls, the high school boys, the eighth grade, the seventh grade, the sixth grade, and the fifth grade; duets – Dana Schelske and Alexis Kelly, Aubrey Kropp and Layton Zoss, and Miley Adams and Tori Hoffman; solos – Casady Dean, Morgan Hoffman, Sydney Richardson and Hudson Fouberg. Sanborn Central students who received an excellent rating were: duets – Dayton Easton and Reed Senska-Thompson; solos – Amber Schelske and Grant Edwards.

Students from Woonsocket who earned a superior rating for their vocal prowess were: ensembles – high school girls, high school boys, eighth grade, seventh grade; duets – Dilyn Brooks and Saleena Johnson-Larson, Kayanah Peterson and Rain Swenson, and Aleya Fry and Kaitlin Brueske; solos – Aleya Fry, Bella Fry, Allison Nedved, Eli Fry, Emilie Lindgren, Jalyn Grassel, Kyla Terkildsen and Oscar Anderson. Woonsocket students who earned an excellent rating were: solos – Reese Stephens and McKenzie Baruth.

Results from the instrumental part of the contest will be in next week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 22, 2020, 2:02 pm
    Showers
    43°F
    real feel: 35°F
    humidity: 59%
    wind speed: 11 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 1, 2020 March 2, 2020 March 3, 2020 March 4, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 6, 2020 March 7, 2020
    March 8, 2020 March 9, 2020 March 10, 2020 March 11, 2020 March 12, 2020 March 13, 2020 March 14, 2020
    March 15, 2020 March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020 March 18, 2020 March 19, 2020 March 20, 2020 March 21, 2020
    March 22, 2020 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020 March 25, 2020 March 26, 2020 March 27, 2020 March 28, 2020
    March 29, 2020 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 April 1, 2020 April 2, 2020 April 3, 2020 April 4, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 