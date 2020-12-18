NOTICE OF AUDIT

OF THE FISCAL AFFAIRS OF SANBORN COUNTY

By:
Published December 18, 2020, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that the records and books of account of Sanborn County, South Dakota, have been audited by the Department of Legislative Audit for the two years ended December 31, 2019, and that a detailed report thereon, containing additional information, is filed with the county auditor of Sanborn County and the Department of Legislative Audit in Pierre, South Dakota, for public inspection.

The following findings and recommendations referred to in the report are hereby listed in accordance with the provisions of SDCL 4-11-12.

CURRENT AUDIT FINDINGS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Surplus Fund Balance

Finding:

The unassigned fund balance of the General Fund exceeded the maximum allowed by SDCL 7-21-18.1 by approximately $89,000.00 as of December 31, 2019.

Recommendation:

We recommend that the County comply with SDCL 7-21-18.1.

Views of responsible officials:

Management chose not to respond to this finding.

Annual Financial Report

Finding:

The County Auditor did not publish or file with the Auditor General of the Department of Legislative Audit on a timely basis the annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2019, as required by SDCL 7-10-4.

Recommendation:

We recommend that the County comply with SDCL 7-10-4.

Views of responsible officials:

Management chose not to respond to this finding.

RUSSELL A. OLSON, 

AUDITOR GENERAL,

DEPARTMENT OF 

LEGISLATIVE AUDIT

Published two times at the total approximate cost of $34.75.

SJ18-2tb

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    December 21, 2020, 10:40 am
    Sunny
    40°F
    real feel: 28°F
    humidity: 57%
    wind speed: 18 mph NW
    wind gusts: 36 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 29, 2020 November 30, 2020 December 1, 2020 December 2, 2020 December 3, 2020 December 4, 2020 December 5, 2020
    December 6, 2020 December 7, 2020 December 8, 2020 December 9, 2020 December 10, 2020 December 11, 2020 December 12, 2020
    December 13, 2020 December 14, 2020 December 15, 2020 December 16, 2020 December 17, 2020 December 18, 2020 December 19, 2020
    December 20, 2020 December 21, 2020 December 22, 2020 December 23, 2020 December 24, 2020 December 25, 2020 December 26, 2020
    December 27, 2020 December 28, 2020 December 29, 2020 December 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 January 1, 2021 January 2, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 