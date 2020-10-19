By: admin

Published December 11, 2020, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve October 5th, 2020, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on Copper/Lead Samples. All samples came back normal.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources application has been approved.

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

Restrooms at the ball park have been winterized.

Dawson Construction is planning to bring in a couple more loads of gravel in the next month.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, to approve the 2021 Budget for the Town of Letcher.

New Business:

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

Discussion was held on culverts needing to be replaced and Dawson bringing in more gravel.

An update was received from the Legion, and they have decided to postpone Bingo or any activities at the Community Center until March of 2021.

Discussion was held on a nuisance letter that was sent out. The nuisance has been taken care of at this time.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer: Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,385.09 – Health Insurance, Gary Moody – $110.82 – Summer Help Wages – September, Dakota Pump – $3,075.35 – Flow Meter for Lift Station and Installed, Davison Rural Water-$2,298.50 – Water Used, Quill-$110.91 – Office Supplies, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $28.05 – Advertising Minutes, South Dakota Municipal League Workman’s Comp – $1,949.00 – Insurance Renewal, US Bank Trust – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan Payment.

The next board meeting will be held on November 4th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer