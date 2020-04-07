By: admin

Published April 7, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Monday, April 6, Irene Koehn, a resident at Prairie View Healthcare Center (PVHC) in Woonsocket turned 100 years young. She attributes her long life to being blessed with good health that came from a life of hard work.

April 6, 2020, was declared, “Irene Koehn Day” by Woonsocket’s mayor, Dick Reider. On behalf of everyone in the community, Happy Birthday, Irene! What a nice light of joy to bring to the community, while we are all dealing with such inconvenience and uncertainty in our lives.

