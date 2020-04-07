Prairie View Healthcare resident turns 100

Published April 7, 2020

On Monday, April 6, Irene Koehn, a resident at Prairie View Healthcare Center (PVHC) in Woonsocket turned 100 years young. She attributes her long life to being blessed with good health that came from a life of hard work.

April 6, 2020, was declared, “Irene Koehn Day” by Woonsocket’s mayor, Dick Reider. On behalf of everyone in the community, Happy Birthday, Irene! What a nice light of joy to bring to the community, while we are all dealing with such inconvenience and uncertainty in our lives.

…Learn more and see an additional photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

