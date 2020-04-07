By: admin

Published April 7, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

According to Store Manager Jody Schmiedt, Woony Foods has put together a plan and some guidelines for shoppers to follow in order for their doors to be open to the public once again. Currently, the store is providing delivery and curb side pick-up services only.

The store will be running a temporary new schedule of hours: Monday – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday – 9.a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed on Sundays. They ask anyone who has a fever or cough to please ask for delivery or curbside pick-up and not go into the store. Curbside pick-up and delivery will continue to be available to anyone who wishes to use them just as they have been, every day during business hours.

