Published November 13, 2020, in Sports

On Monday, Nov. 2, the SCW Lady Blackhawks played in their first round of the Region 6 Tournament in Forestburg against the Mitchell Christian Golden Eagles. SCW came out on top and won in three sets, which advanced them to the second round on Tuesday night. Monday’s scores were 25-22, 25-14 and 25-15.

The next night, the ladies traveled to Colman to take on the Colman-Egan Hawks with hopes of advancing to the Region Championship from there. SCW had to play without their head coach, Dayna Rodriguez, an assistant coach, Bailey Moody, and without their starting middle hitter, senior Cassidy Slykhuis. The coaches were in quarantine due to COVID-19, and Slykhuis injured her knee in Monday’s game against Mitchell Christian.

SCW fought hard and played some great volleyball, but the C-E Hawks proved to be too much for the girls, and the Lady Blackhawks suffered their final loss of the season. The sets scores were 18-25, 15-25 and 19-25.

The Lady Blackhawks Volleyball team ended their season with a record of 9-13. Things were different with the pandemic going on, but they are very thankful that they got to have a full season, and they look forward to a promising season next year with many young girls ready to step up and fill positions.

