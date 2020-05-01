Woonsocket School Superintendent Dr. Rod Weber would like to inform the public that graduation for eighth graders and seniors is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at 2 p.m. in the DakPak parking lot on the east edge of Woonsocket. Description and details of what is planned will be sent out at a later date.
Senior baskets, that are normally set up on tables at graduation in the gym, will be set up at the Community Center on Friday, May 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone wanting to drop off cards or gifts.
Also, on Friday, May 15, there will be a parade consisting of the Woonsocket graduating seniors and the teachers from Woonsocket School thanking the parents. The parade’s start time is 7 p.m. on Friday night.
