Woonsocket graduation plans in the works

By:
Published May 1, 2020, in Headline News, School

Woonsocket School Superintendent Dr. Rod Weber would like to inform the public that graduation for eighth graders and seniors is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at 2 p.m. in the DakPak parking lot on the east edge of Woonsocket. Description and details of what is planned will be sent out at a later date. 

Senior baskets, that are normally set up on tables at graduation in the gym, will be set up at the Community Center on Friday, May 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone wanting to drop off cards or gifts. 

Also, on Friday, May 15, there will be a parade consisting of the Woonsocket graduating seniors and the teachers from Woonsocket School thanking the parents. The parade’s start time is 7 p.m. on Friday night.

