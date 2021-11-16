A tribute for American Education Week

By:
Published November 16, 2021, in Headline News, School

In honor of American Education Week, which is Nov. 15-19 this year, Woonsocket School and the Woonsocket Elementary Parent Club asked the Sanborn Weekly Journal to feature the classified staff in the paper. With such a great idea, the Journal staff decided to include the classified staff from Sanborn Central, as well. These people do so much for the students and staff at both schools, it is extremely appropriate to highlight them during this important week for their wonderful contributions to the education of our young people.

Each classified staff member was given a two-question questionnaire to complete. They were asked, “What do you like about your job?” and “What are your hobbies outside of your job?”

The answers and pictures for those who returned theirs to be used in the paper can be found in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

