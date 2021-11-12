Hohns receive Modern Woodmen donation

By:
Published November 12, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Pictured is Modern Woodmen of American Woonsocket Chapter President Jeanette Luthi presenting a check to Glen and Val Hohn, with daughter Tara Weber.

In March of 2021, Glen and Val moved to Omaha to be close to the hospital there as they waited to receive the call that there was a donor that was a match for Glen for a double lung transplant. On June 2 they received this call, and surgery was completed on June 3. The surgery went well but this complex surgery meant a long road of recovery for Glen, and required Glen and Val to stay in Omaha.

During this time, members of the Woonsocket Chapter of Modern Woodmen of America used social media and word-of-mouth to kick off an effort to raise funds through donations to help Glen and Val with medical bills and living expenses.  Along with many individual donations, St. Wilfrid Church chose to direct the money raised from their annual Woonsocket Water Festival weekend breakfast to the Hohn benefit. The donations and fundraising activities helped provide over $8,500.  Modern Woodmen provided matching funds of $1,500 for this effort for a final combined total of over $10,000.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

