Published September 17, 2021, in School

American Bank and Trust from Alpena made a large school supply donation to the Woonsocket School earlier this week. The donations included notebooks, folders, binders, pencils, scissors, glue, crayons, markers, wipes, tissues, hand sanitizer, pens, highlighters, colored pencils, backpacks, etc.

