By: admin

Published January 4, 2021, in Obituaries

Audrey Schimke, 76, of Wessington Springs died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her residence under hospice care after complications from a brief illness.

A private family service will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Basham Funeral Chapel in Wessington Springs. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2021.

Audrey was born on Jan. 14, 1944, in Woonsocket to August and Elizabeth “Betty” (Renner) Klaas. She grew up in Woonsocket where she also attended high school.

On Jan. 31, 1961, Audrey was united in marriage to Terrence “Terry” Schimke. The couple made their home in rural Wessington Springs where they farmed until Terry’s passing in 2007. During these years, Audrey held various jobs including secretary at Bonynge Law Office, bookkeeper at the Co-op, and kitchen aid at Weskota Manor.

Audrey enjoyed crafts, especially crocheting, reading, computer games and playing cards. Audrey’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family and caring for all living creatures, especially dogs. Audrey was a member of the United Church of Christ.

Audrey is survived by her children, Donna (Lonnie) Wagner of Wessington Springs, Deb (Gary) Reff of Huron, Dawn (Kevin) Morris of Watertown, and Terry “Lee” (Nicole) Schimke of Rapid City; five grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald “Jerry” and Gloria Klaas of Woonsocket; sisters-in-law, Verneil Knigge, Kay (Gaylord) Brandenburg, Laurel Lee (Tom) Hinrichs, and Minette (Dave) Tyler; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and her special pup, Walter.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Terry; her parents, August and Betty Klaas; her mother- and father-in-law, Edwin and Hazel Schimke; and her brother-in-law, Roger Schimke.