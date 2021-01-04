LeAnn Musick

Mitchell

By:
Published January 4, 2021, in Obituaries

LeAnn Rae Musick, 74, of Mitchell, passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 25, 2020.

A private family graveside service will be at Graceland Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 31. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service at Northridge Baptist Church in Mitchell. 

LeAnn was born Feb. 13, 1946, to Raymond and Lorraine Feterl at Mitchell St. Joseph Hospital.  LeAnn grew up on a family farm on the outskirts of Salem.   She graduated from Salem High School. After high school, LeAnn attended Stewarts School of Hairstyling, and upon completion, she managed Stewarts in the old Palace Mall. LeAnn married Randy Musick on Aug. 19, 1968. Randy and LeAnn built a beautiful home and successful livestock business on the edge of Mitchell. After managing Stewarts, LeAnn opened her own beauty salon in her home.

LeAnn enjoyed camping, traveling to Mexico, singing, dancing, and spending time with family. 

Grateful for sharing in her life are her two sons, Wade (Michelle), Tanner (Michelle), and a daughter, Casey, all of Mitchell; nine grandchildren; a brother, Alan (Anita) Feterl, of Salem; a sister, Deb (Pat) Jacobsen of Letcher; two brothers-in-law, Roger (Vicki) Musick, of Mitchell and Rick (Kristie) Musick, of Houston, Texas; a sister-in-law, Roxy (Jon) Voorhees, of Syracuse, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Musick; parents, Raymond and Lorraine Feterl; her mother- and father-in-law, Ira and Maxine Musick; a brother, Roger Feterl; and brother-in-law, Denny Jacobsen. 

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Avera Hospice.

  • Archives

 