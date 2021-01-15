Barry Bell

Woonsocket

By:
Published January 15, 2021, in Obituaries

Barry J. Bell, 82, of Woonsocket, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Huron Regional Medical Center in Huron.

As were his wishes, he will be cremated, and there will be no services. Basham Funeral Service in Woonsocket was entrusted with the arrangements. 

Barry was born May 30, 1938, in Huron to Wilbur and Mary (Lovett) Bell.  He graduated from Huron High School in 1956.  He served in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1960. He married Violet Zimmerman of Forestburg in 1961, and together, they raised two beautiful daughters.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Kerry Bell of Phoenix, Ariz., and Karen (John) Schmidt of Woonsocket; one grandson; one step-grandson; one step-granddaughter; and one great-granddaughter.

Expressions of condolence may be sent to the Bell Family, PO Box 245, Woonsocket, SD 57358.

