Published January 15, 2021, in Obituaries

Terrance “Terry” Charles Walters, 79, of Yankton, died at home on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, surrounded by his family.

A private memorial service was held at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton on Tuesday, Jan. 12, with Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial was in the Bon Homme Cemetery at Yankton. Due to COVID-19 concerns, Terry’s services were livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home Tuesday morning. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.

Terry Walters was born in Mitchell to Karl and Doris (Dyer) Walters. The eldest of three children, he grew up in Letcher. Terry would start his day by riding his horse to country school and end it by playing baseball and basketball, his favorite sports. Terry went on to attend General Beadle State Teachers College (now Dakota State University). After graduation, he taught and coached at Lake Andes High School where he met his future wife, Dianne Gorman.

Terry went on to a career with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, working to help various tribes throughout Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. While working with those tribes, he was able to work on humanitarian and educational programs, as well as be a strong advocate for Native American rights on Reservations. He also worked for the Job Corps Program in Montana and Washington state.

He enjoyed horse riding, fishing, playing pinochle with his brothers-in-law and striking up a conversation with anyone. He was a member of the United Church of Christ in Yankton. In his later years, he enjoyed taking his grandchildren and great-grandchildren fishing and on tubing boat rides, and always had lollipops in his pockets for the little ones.

Terry is survived by his wife, Dianne; his two younger sisters, Lana Andersen and Tama (Dan) Backlund; his children, Shawn (Terri Ann) Walters and Teresa (Larry) Hogeland; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with a seventh on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.