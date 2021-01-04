Merle Swenson

Rapid City

By:
Published January 4, 2021, in Obituaries

Merle Dean Swenson, 85, of Rapid City, died Dec. 19, 2020, after a brief illness.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 26, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com. A celebration of Merle’s life will be held at a later date.

Merle was born to Theodore and Amy (Bard) Swenson in Lane on Aug. 5, 1935. He graduated from Lane High School in 1953.

On a blind date in Huron in 1955, Merle met Carol Ellison. The couple was married on July 28, 1956, in a small country church near Vermillion that Carol’s grandparents helped build.

The Swensons spent a short while in Huron before moving to Rapid City so Merle could pursue a degree at the School of Mines and Technology. Two years into his studies, the couple started a family, and Merle put his education on hold. Merle frequently worked two jobs to make ends meet and the family moved several times as he accepted better career opportunities. The Swensons lived in the South Dakota cities of Huron, Canton, Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City.

Merle worked for the State of South Dakota for 32 years. He was a registered land surveyor and was employed as an engineer for the Department of Transportation (DOT). He worked for the state on land surveying crews in the Black Hills. Merle helped install and integrate the state’s first CAD (computer aided design) software and the first GPS technology in the state. His final job title was Director of Surveys and Photogrammetry. He served an additional 10 years with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after he retired from the state.

Merle was a volunteer with the Journey Museum, Optimist International and other professional and social organizations. He also enjoyed golfing, travel, visiting his family and reading. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City.

Merle is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol; children, Pam Sheperd, of Portland, Ore., Vicki (Ron) Dutenhoffer, of Frederick, Michael Swenson, of Rapid City, and Amy (Matt) Einspahr, of Brookings; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lowell, Marvin and Dorothy (Mueller) Swenson; two sisters in childhood, Florence and a baby; and three nephews.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 5, 2021, 3:34 pm
    Ice
    34°F
    real feel: 22°F
    humidity: 74%
    wind speed: 11 mph SE
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 27, 2020 December 28, 2020 December 29, 2020 December 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 January 1, 2021 January 2, 2021
    January 3, 2021 January 4, 2021 January 5, 2021 January 6, 2021 January 7, 2021 January 8, 2021 January 9, 2021
    January 10, 2021 January 11, 2021 January 12, 2021 January 13, 2021 January 14, 2021 January 15, 2021 January 16, 2021
    January 17, 2021 January 18, 2021 January 19, 2021 January 20, 2021 January 21, 2021 January 22, 2021 January 23, 2021
    January 24, 2021 January 25, 2021 January 26, 2021 January 27, 2021 January 28, 2021 January 29, 2021 January 30, 2021
    January 31, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 2, 2021 February 3, 2021 February 4, 2021 February 5, 2021 February 6, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 