By: admin

Published January 4, 2021, in Obituaries

Lois Jean (Johnson) Buccinio, 84, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Vallejo, Calif.

Lois was laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.

She was born May 4, 1936, near Artesian, the fourth child of Russell and Agnes Johnson. After graduating from Huron High School in 1954, she joined the work force.

While at Prudential in Minneapolis, Minn., she met Carl Buccinio, and they married in 1964. After traveling and living throughout most of the United States, they settled down in Vallejo in 1994 where Lois lived with Carl until her death.

Lois was a devoted wife and homemaker, played the piano, sang in the church choir, sewed, and did needlepoint.

She is survived by her husband, Carl; son, Lee (Kathy); three grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Rollie); and two nieces and two nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harlan Johnson; and sister, Joyce Bascombe.