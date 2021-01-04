Lois Buccinio

Vallejo, Calif.

By:
Published January 4, 2021, in Obituaries

Lois Jean (Johnson) Buccinio, 84, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Vallejo, Calif.

Lois was laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.

She was born May 4, 1936, near Artesian, the fourth child of Russell and Agnes Johnson. After graduating from Huron High School in 1954, she joined the work force.

While at Prudential in Minneapolis, Minn., she met Carl Buccinio, and they married in 1964. After traveling and living throughout most of the United States, they settled down in Vallejo in 1994 where Lois lived with Carl until her death.

Lois was a devoted wife and homemaker, played the piano, sang in the church choir, sewed, and did needlepoint.

She is survived by her husband, Carl; son, Lee (Kathy); three grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Rollie); and two nieces and two nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harlan Johnson; and sister, Joyce Bascombe.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 5, 2021, 3:33 pm
    Ice
    34°F
    real feel: 22°F
    humidity: 74%
    wind speed: 11 mph SE
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 27, 2020 December 28, 2020 December 29, 2020 December 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 January 1, 2021 January 2, 2021
    January 3, 2021 January 4, 2021 January 5, 2021 January 6, 2021 January 7, 2021 January 8, 2021 January 9, 2021
    January 10, 2021 January 11, 2021 January 12, 2021 January 13, 2021 January 14, 2021 January 15, 2021 January 16, 2021
    January 17, 2021 January 18, 2021 January 19, 2021 January 20, 2021 January 21, 2021 January 22, 2021 January 23, 2021
    January 24, 2021 January 25, 2021 January 26, 2021 January 27, 2021 January 28, 2021 January 29, 2021 January 30, 2021
    January 31, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 2, 2021 February 3, 2021 February 4, 2021 February 5, 2021 February 6, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 