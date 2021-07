By: admin

Published July 9, 2021, in 4-H, Area News

PICTURED ARE, back row, left to right: Cannon Zoss, Hope Baysinger, Caroline Witte, Delaney Zoss, Abigail Kolousek, Hannah Heezen, Sarah Poncelow, Kaitlyn Novak, Aiden Novak; middle row: Cain Zoss, Ramsey Fouberg, Hudson Fouberg, Baylee Rostyne, Alexis Roesler, Lily Roesler, Ella Fagerhaug, Isabella Kolousek, Mercedes Jones; front row: Sawyer Williams, Sophia Williams, Hastin Heezen, Taylor Kayser, Jalyn Moore, Wyatt Fagerhaug, Mauer Jones, Emmitt Feistner, Caitlin Warner.

The Aurora, Jerauld/Buffalo, Sanborn County 4-H Horse Show was held on Wednesday, June 30, at the 4-H Horse Arena in Forestburg with Carrie Weller of Marion as the judge. This quad county event had a total of 30 participants.

