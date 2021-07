By: admin

Published July 2, 2021, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News

Delaney Zoss of Forestburg, daughter of Steve and Casey Zoss, was crowned the 2021 Foothills Jr Rodeo Queen and Miss Congeniality at the 18th annual Foothills Rodeo on June 5 in Wessington Springs. Delaney competed in interview, speech, horsemanship and impromptu questions.

