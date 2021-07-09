T&C Fire Department receives loan from Central Electric’s REED Fund

By:
Published July 9, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

T&C Fire Department in Woonsocket  recently received a $135,000 Rural Electric Economic Development (REED) loan issued by Central Electric Cooperative. The funds are being used to finance a building addition on the existing fire hall, originally built in 1976. 

T&C Fire training officer and board member Rick George said, “The addition gives us room to build for the future.” He gave a tour of the facility and shared how the added building space enables them to plan ahead and mitigate challenges facing rural fire departments. George also explained how space constraints created safety hazards, such as when trucks were leaving the building while firefighters were gearing up and gathering equipment.

“We are proud to show our support for the T&C Fire Department,” said Central Electric General Manager Ken Schlimgen. “Rural fire departments provide critical services throughout our service area, and they need resources to make it happen. The community benefits from these improvements.”

The REED Fund partners with local banks, other loan funds and state and federal agencies to provide gap financing for community and economic development projects. It can be utilized to help organizations start or expand business operations and to assist communities with improvements to facilities, services and infrastructure.

Approximately 81 percent of REED’s lending is established in communities of less than 4,000 people, and 98 percent of REED-financed projects have local ownership.

“One of Central Electric Cooperative’s core principles is commitment to community, and leveraging the REED Fund is a great way to support organizations in the communities we serve,” Schlimgen said.

To inquire about REED financing for a community or economic development project, please contact Central Electric at 800-477-2892 or the REED office at 605-256-8032.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 10, 2021, 10:38 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    67°F
    real feel: 66°F
    humidity: 85%
    wind speed: 2 mph NNE
    wind gusts: 4 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 27, 2021 June 28, 2021 June 29, 2021 June 30, 2021 July 1, 2021 July 2, 2021 July 3, 2021
    July 4, 2021 July 5, 2021 July 6, 2021 July 7, 2021 July 8, 2021 July 9, 2021 July 10, 2021
    July 11, 2021 July 12, 2021 July 13, 2021 July 14, 2021 July 15, 2021 July 16, 2021 July 17, 2021
    July 18, 2021 July 19, 2021 July 20, 2021 July 21, 2021 July 22, 2021 July 23, 2021 July 24, 2021
    July 25, 2021 July 26, 2021 July 27, 2021 July 28, 2021 July 29, 2021 July 30, 2021 July 31, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 