Benefit held to help Riley Schmiedt

By:
Published March 2, 2021, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

Early in February, Riley Schmiedt was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent extensive brain surgery. A benefit was held in honor of Riley and his family to help defray some of the medical costs and travel expenses that will accumulate due to his diagnosis and treatment. The benefit included a BBQ feed and a silent and live auction during the basketball games against Wessington Springs on Friday night. Due to the generosity of the huge number of donations received for the auction and to the generous and loving outpouring of the amazing number of people who attended, the event raised over $70,000 to help the family. Many thanks go out to all of the communities in the Sanborn and Jerauld counties who were represented and participated in the event. Pictured are Justin Dean, Rob Baruth and Steve Larson who helped with the live auction part of the event throughout the night.

…You can find additional photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 3, 2021, 5:47 pm
    Sunny
    61°F
    real feel: 60°F
    humidity: 35%
    wind speed: 7 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 28, 2021 March 1, 2021 March 2, 2021 March 3, 2021 March 4, 2021 March 5, 2021 March 6, 2021
    March 7, 2021 March 8, 2021 March 9, 2021 March 10, 2021 March 11, 2021 March 12, 2021 March 13, 2021
    March 14, 2021 March 15, 2021 March 16, 2021 March 17, 2021 March 18, 2021 March 19, 2021 March 20, 2021
    March 21, 2021 March 22, 2021 March 23, 2021 March 24, 2021 March 25, 2021 March 26, 2021 March 27, 2021
    March 28, 2021 March 29, 2021 March 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 1, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 