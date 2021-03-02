By: admin

Published March 2, 2021, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

Early in February, Riley Schmiedt was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent extensive brain surgery. A benefit was held in honor of Riley and his family to help defray some of the medical costs and travel expenses that will accumulate due to his diagnosis and treatment. The benefit included a BBQ feed and a silent and live auction during the basketball games against Wessington Springs on Friday night. Due to the generosity of the huge number of donations received for the auction and to the generous and loving outpouring of the amazing number of people who attended, the event raised over $70,000 to help the family. Many thanks go out to all of the communities in the Sanborn and Jerauld counties who were represented and participated in the event. Pictured are Justin Dean, Rob Baruth and Steve Larson who helped with the live auction part of the event throughout the night.

