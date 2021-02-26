WSWWW wrestlers qualify for state dual tournament

Tyler Eddy qualifies to compete in his individual weight class

By:
Published February 26, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

Tyler Eddy overpowers his opponent in his first match of the Region 3B Tournament in Wagner on Saturday, Feb. 20. 

On Saturday, Feb. 20, the WSWWW wrestling team competed in the Region 3 Tournament in Wagner. Nine wrestlers placed in the top six in their individual weight classes. The top four placers advance to the State Tournament to be held this weekend in Rapid City. As a team, the WSWWW squad placed sixth, just half a point behind Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney; however, the team had already qualified for the State Dual Tournament, which also takes place in Rapid City this weekend. They will go up against Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes in their first matchup for the team tournament on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. The Championship and third place matches for the dual tournament will be on SDPB.org on Friday.

…Read details about the event in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

