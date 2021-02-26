Early Monday morning crash takes place south of Woonsocket

By:
Published February 26, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Sometime in the early morning hours on Monday, Feb. 22, Anthony Zotti, 25, of Woonsocket, hit a deer just south of Woonsocket on 397th Avenue, which is known as the Mt. Vernon road. He continued north to go home but missed the curve to drive into Woonsocket and went over to the west side of the railroad tracks. In a statement to the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office, Zotti stated that he was texting and driving when he hit the deer. The damage to Zotti’s vehicle can be seen in the photo, and there was no damage to the railroad tracks. According to Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley, charges are pending.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

