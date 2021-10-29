Blackhawks lose in playoff opener

By Corey Flatten

By:
Published October 29, 2021, in Sports

The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks (5-3) entered as the #8 seed vs #9 seed McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars (6-2) in the opening round of the Class 11B playoffs in Wessington Springs on Thursday, Oct. 21. The game turned into a defensive battle and saw the Blackhawks win statistically but lose the points battle 6-9 to oust the Blackhawks from the playoffs.

The Blackhawks finish the season with a 5-4 record. The Fighting Cougars move to 7-2 and will face top seeded Winner (9-0) in the quarterfinals. Winner defeated Clark/Willow Lake 60-0 in the first round.

…See a picture and read details of the game in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 31, 2021, 5:35 am
    Mostly clear
    34°F
    real feel: 26°F
    humidity: 76%
    wind speed: 9 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 26, 2021 September 27, 2021 September 28, 2021 September 29, 2021 September 30, 2021 October 1, 2021 October 2, 2021
    October 3, 2021 October 4, 2021 October 5, 2021 October 6, 2021 October 7, 2021 October 8, 2021 October 9, 2021
    October 10, 2021 October 11, 2021 October 12, 2021 October 13, 2021 October 14, 2021 October 15, 2021 October 16, 2021
    October 17, 2021 October 18, 2021 October 19, 2021 October 20, 2021 October 21, 2021 October 22, 2021 October 23, 2021
    October 24, 2021 October 25, 2021 October 26, 2021 October 27, 2021 October 28, 2021 October 29, 2021 October 30, 2021
    October 31, 2021 November 1, 2021 November 2, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 4, 2021 November 5, 2021 November 6, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 