Published October 29, 2021, in Sports

The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks (5-3) entered as the #8 seed vs #9 seed McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars (6-2) in the opening round of the Class 11B playoffs in Wessington Springs on Thursday, Oct. 21. The game turned into a defensive battle and saw the Blackhawks win statistically but lose the points battle 6-9 to oust the Blackhawks from the playoffs.

The Blackhawks finish the season with a 5-4 record. The Fighting Cougars move to 7-2 and will face top seeded Winner (9-0) in the quarterfinals. Winner defeated Clark/Willow Lake 60-0 in the first round.

…See a picture and read details of the game in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!