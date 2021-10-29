SCW cross country runners compete at state

Published October 29, 2021, in Sports

On Saturday, Oct. 23, seven Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawk cross country runners competed at the State Meet in Sioux Falls at the Yankton Trail Park. This was the first time SCW competed in the Class A division. The day started out chilly, but the sun made it a good day for the runners to compete. The Blackhawks were represented by Jeff Boschee, Braxton Gentles, Hannah Terkildsen, Liz Boschee, Trinity Boschee, Hudson Fouberg and Emilie Lindgren. The park was filled with people that consisted of hundreds of competitors and even more spectators.

 All seven Blackhawk cross country runners crossed the finish line at the State Meet in Sioux Falls and represented their team and schools well.

…Read details and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

