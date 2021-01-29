By: admin

Published January 29, 2021, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

Feeding South Dakota and the Sanborn County Food Pantry want to inform Sanborn County residents that the Food Giveaway will be held at the Santel west garage (south of the Santel building) on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 4:30 p.m. (until gone). A drive through format will be utilized. Each family is allowed one box only. For any questions call 796-4516.

The Food Giveaway provides free food to families in need. The free food includes assorted frozen and fresh produce, frozen meats, assorted breads, and assorted canned and boxed items.

Feeding South Dakota is a statewide organization with locations in Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls. Their mission is to eliminate hunger in South Dakota. For more information or to donate to support food giveaways, please visit feedingsouthdakota.org.