County residents have recently noticed that Ruskin Park’s historic marker has been damaged, with the sign torn off the pole. According to Sheriff Tom Fridley, the Department of Transportation discovered the sign lying in the grass. The cause of the damage is unknown, though it is speculated to have been hit by a construction crew. The sign is currently in the DOT’s possession as they see whether or not it can be repaired.
