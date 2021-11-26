By: admin

On Monday, Nov. 22, the Sanborn Central students in grades four, five and six performed declaim pieces for their friends and family. The sixth graders started followed by the fifth graders and then the fourth-grade students. Some had their pieces memorized, others used help from their papers, but they all stood in front of a group of people and performed, which is a wonderful skill to work on as much as possible and as early as possible. No placings or ratings are given, but the students were judged by high-school oral interp students who gave the younger kids pointers on how they could improve.

