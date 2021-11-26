Declaim performances take place at Sanborn Central

By:
Published November 26, 2021, in School

On Monday, Nov. 22, the Sanborn Central students in grades four, five and six performed declaim pieces for their friends and family. The sixth graders started followed by the fifth graders and then the fourth-grade students. Some had their pieces memorized, others used help from their papers, but they all stood in front of a group of people and performed, which is a wonderful skill to work on as much as possible and as early as possible. No placings or ratings are given, but the students were judged by high-school oral interp students who gave the younger kids pointers on how they could improve. 

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    November 29, 2021, 12:55 am
    Cloudy
    36°F
    real feel: 33°F
    humidity: 73%
    wind speed: 7 mph S
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 31, 2021 November 1, 2021 November 2, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 4, 2021 November 5, 2021 November 6, 2021
    November 7, 2021 November 8, 2021 November 9, 2021 November 10, 2021 November 11, 2021 November 12, 2021 November 13, 2021
    November 14, 2021 November 15, 2021 November 16, 2021 November 17, 2021 November 18, 2021 November 19, 2021 November 20, 2021
    November 21, 2021 November 22, 2021 November 23, 2021 November 24, 2021 November 25, 2021 November 26, 2021 November 27, 2021
    November 28, 2021 November 29, 2021 November 30, 2021 December 1, 2021 December 2, 2021 December 3, 2021 December 4, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 