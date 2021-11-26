SCW FFA sends six to state

Published November 26, 2021, in School

On Monday, Nov. 15, at the Mitchell Technical College LDE contest in Mitchell, six members of the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket FFA qualified for the State LDE competition. Mason Moody placed third in Extemporaneous speaking. The Ag Sales team of Dilyn Brooks, Brady Larson, Cody Slykhuis and Keaton Fridley placed second. Bailey Feistner brought home two second place honors in the categories of Ag Broadcasting and Prepared Public Speaking to make it to state. The State LDE FFA competition will happen on Dec. 5-6 in Pierre.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

