Woonsocket senior named Touchstone Energy® Scholar of the Week

By:
Published November 26, 2021, in School

Central Electric Cooperative and Woonsocket High School are pleased to announce Dilyn Brooks, the child of John and Elizabeth Brooks, is the Touchstone Energy® Scholar of the Week winner for Nov. 21-27. The Scholar of the Week program is a partnership between Dakota News Now Television, Central Electric Cooperative and other local Touchstone Energy Cooperatives that honors accomplished high school students.

According to Woonsocket High School Superintendent Rod Weber, Brooks is an exceptional student and leader who is a deserving recipient of this award. She is involved with 4-H, FFA, chorus, National Honor Society, student council and community volunteer projects. Following high school, Brooks plans to study agriculture at Lake Area Technical College in Watertown.

As a Scholar of the Week, Brooks will be featured in a weekly segment on Dakota News Now and will receive a $250 scholarship from Central Electric Cooperative. She is also eligible to receive a $1,000 scholarship or one of two $500 scholarships that will be given away this spring at the annual Scholar of the Year banquet.

“Central Electric Cooperative has a great deal of respect for students like Dilyn. Her dedication in the classroom and community is remarkable,” said Tara Miller of Central Electric Cooperative.

Scholar of the Week nominations are submitted by area school principals and faculty whose selections are based on excellence in the classroom and service in the community.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

