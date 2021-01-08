By: admin

Published January 8, 2021

The Sanborn Weekly Journal, CreativeWEB Apparel and Gifts, the Dumont Boutique and Company and R.G. Beuty and Body Spa teamed up to collect donations for the Sanborn County Food Pantry and the Mitchell Area Safehouse. Both places service the entire Sanborn County area to help people in need or distress. People who brought donations or provided money to collect donations were put into a drawing for a $20 gift card from all three businesses and a year’s subscriptions to the Journal. The winner is Judy Hinker. Thank you to everyone who donated.

