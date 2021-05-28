By: admin

May 28, 2021

Eugene “Gene” J. Rezac, 84, of Mitchell, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, May 24, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was Sunday, May 23, at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service.

Eugene Rezac was born on May 20, 1937, in Highmore, to John and Leta (McAtee) Rezac. Gene was the youngest of three children. He grew up in Highmore and graduated from Highmore High School in 1955. He then graduated from the College of Pharmacy at South Dakota State University, with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in 1959.

Gene entered the field of Retail Community Pharmacy at Vilas Drug in Pierre, as a staff pharmacist. This contributed to a desire in Gene to own his own pharmacy. That endeavor began with the purchase of Jos. P. Faas Drug, in Hoven, in October of 1961, which later became Rezac Rexall Drug. In 1970, Gene worked at McKennan Hospital and Osco Drug in South Dakota. He soon realized that he missed owning his pharmacy and purchased O’Neill Drug, in O’Neill, Neb., in January of 1972 and renamed it Rezac Discount Drug. After 33 years, he retired in 2005.

He met Janis “Jan” Anderson as a customer in the drug store in Pierre. Gene and Jan were married in Highmore, on Dec. 10, 1960. He was incredibly proud and thankful to be married to his beautiful Jan for 60 plus years and have Jan by his side as Vice-President of Rezac Drug Inc. In 2007, Gene and Jan decided to spend retirement in Mitchell.

Gene loved being a pitcher for the Highmore American Legion baseball team and various amateur baseball teams. Gene’s other hobbies included flying his Mooney airplane across the country. He also enjoyed bowling, playing golf, and watching sports. He was a Nebraska Husker, SDSU, and Minnesota Twins fan.

Gene was a member of the South Dakota Pharmacist’s Association and in 2010 was recognized as one of their 50-year pharmacists. He was also a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Mitchell.

Gene is survived by his wife, Jan Rezac of Mitchell; one daughter, Lynne (Ken) Schmidt of Woonsocket; two granddaughters; one great-grandson; and two great-grandchildren on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dale; and a sister, Phyllis Parlin.

The family has chosen memorials to be given in Gene’s honor for a Pharmacy Scholarship and Alzheimer’s Research (Fisher Center).