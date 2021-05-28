By: admin

Published May 28, 2021, in Obituaries

Rosetta Sievert, 71, of Mitchell, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 27, at New Home Lutheran Church in Mitchell with burial at Silver Creek Cemetery in rural Woonsocket. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, at New Home Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Arrangements are under the direction of the Will Funeral Chapel.

Rosetta Sievert, daughter of John and Evelyn (Fouberg) Sievert, was born Sept. 9, 1949, in Mitchell. She grew up on the family farm north of Artesian and attended Plano School. Rosetta graduated from Artesian High School in 1969 and then attended Culinary School at Mitchell Tech.

She moved to Mitchell in 1976. In Mitchell, Rosetta cleaned houses and babysat. She enjoyed crocheting, playing on her hand-held games and iPad, and gambling at the casino.

She was a member of New Home Lutheran Church in Mitchell.

Survivors include her brother, Maynard Sievert; a sister, Darlene Mentele; a sister-in-law, Sandra Sievert; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Raymond and Harold Sievert; five sisters, Dorothy (Roy Jr.) Kluth, Ada (Emil) Kott, Betty (Ronald) Thompson, Lucille Sievert and Judy Sievert.