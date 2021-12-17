By: admin

Published December 17, 2021, in Public Notices

Gene DeVries, 87, of Cavour, died on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket from cancer.

His funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron, with burial at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, with his family present, will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at Welter Funeral Home.

Gene DeVries was born Norval Gene DeVries to Henry and Grace (Gaughran) DeVries on Sept. 6, 1934, in Huron. As a child, his family lived south of the Cavour area near Pearl Creek, later moving to the place where Gene lived and farmed with his dad. Gene graduated from Huron High School.

On Oct. 5, 1957, he married Dorace Krutzfeldt, and they made their home on the farm next to his parents where they resided all their lives. Gene served on several boards and was a member of NFO, SD Wheat Growers, Elks and Custer Township Board.

Gene’s interests were farming, cattle, and his grandkids. He also loved a good auction.

Gene is survived by his daughters, Vicki Vining (Robert Peterson) of Fedora, Nikki Baatz of Lester, Iowa, and Tanya (Jeneva Maneval) DeVries of Huron; son, Jeff (Kimberly) DeVries of Cavour; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his brother, Hubert (Eloise) DeVries; his sisters, Sharon (Bill) Carter and Janice Marone; and sisters-in-law, Betty Krutzfeldt and Dorene Eckmann.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorace DeVries in 2014; daughters, Michelle DeVries and infant Melissa DeVries; sons-in-law, Keith Vining and Robert Baatz; brothers-in-law, Ernie Marone, Ervin Krutzfeldt and Kenneth Eckmann.