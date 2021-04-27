By: admin

Published April 27, 2021, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News

Katie Schmit smiles after accepting the crown and title of Miss South Dakota Teen USA at the pageant held in Watertown last weekend.



Watertown – The Miss South Dakota USA and Miss South Dakota Teen USA Pageants took place Sunday night at the Watertown Events Center Heritage Theater in Watertown. A capacity crowd filled the theater on Sunday evening for the pageant finals, where the panel of judges selected Caroline Pettey of Rapid City as Miss South Dakota USA 2021, and Katie Schmit of Artesian as Miss South Dakota Teen USA 2021. Both titleholders will now advance and compete next year at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national pageants.

The competition, which is held annually, consists of three proportional segments: evening gown, swimwear/activewear, and interview. Eligible young women must be between the ages of 14 and 27 and be unmarried residents of South Dakota to compete in the pageant. Besides being crowned Miss South Dakota Teen USA, Schmit was also awarded Miss Congeniality, voted on by the other contestants, People’s Choice, voted on by others contributing to her campaign for the crown, and Miss Photogenic.

