By: admin

Published July 30, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

Megan Kogel, daughter of Mike and Sheri Kogel of Woonsocket, competed in the Miss Siouxland Outstanding Teen Scholarship Program in Sioux Falls on Saturday, July 17.

Kogel competed against five candidates from around the state of South Dakota between the ages of 13-17. She was the youngest of the Outstanding Teen Candidates. Her platform is Work Zone Safety. The competition included interview, fitness, talent, and evening gown.

Kogel received the Newcomer Award of $200.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!