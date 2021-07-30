Scramble in the Sand sees record participation

By:
Published July 30, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Although the temperatures were in the mid-90s on Saturday, July 24, the Pony Hills Scramble in the Sand Golf Tournament had a record high of 25 teams going out to have some fun and raise some money to help pay for some much-needed updates on the clubhouse.

Results of the tournament’s first flight are: Brian Goertz and Jevon Goertz – first place, Mike Johnson and Patrick Johnson – second place and Jordan VonEye and Andy Krueger – third place. Results for the second flight are: Arin Boschee and Jeff Boschee – first place, Regina Teveldal and Teresa Fonder – second place and Gary and Randee Beigh – third place.

Each hole on the course had a business sponsor, which also helped with costs for putting on the tournament and helped to keep all the money raised in the funds for the improvements needed on the clubhouse. If anyone would like to donate to help with the upkeep of the clubhouse and the grounds, contact a club member or the Sanborn Weekly Journal for information on how to get donations to the club.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

