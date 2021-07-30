By: admin

Published July 30, 2021, in 4-H, Area News, Around the County

Tis the season for canning! What a perfect time to preserve this year’s fresh crop of produce. Young and old alike are turning to canning, freezing and dehydrating as they prepare for the winter months ahead.

Local 4-H Leader Janet Maeschen has a lot of experience with food preservation and recently began the process of becoming a Master Food Preserver. This is a certification people can earn which designates that they have undergone and passed training and coursework in modern, up-to-date methods of food preservation. These people are advanced canners, qualified to give advice and act as volunteers for safe home canning. A Master Food Preserver will be able to teach community classes and serve as a resource for food safety related questions.

As part of her Master Food Preserver requirements, Janet recently presented a canning workshop on Wednesday, July 14, where she taught an eager group how to can dill pickles. 4-Hers and adults learned all about canning equipment, acidity in vinegar, using well water and general canning principles. By the end of two shifts of participants, many jars of dill pickles were sitting on the counter waiting for the final “pop” indicating they had sealed.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!