Published October 22, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

The seniors on the SCW Volleyball team organized and conducted a Dig Pink Night at their home game against Kimball/White Lake. This year’s event had a silent auction, a ham and cheese sandwich meal, T-shirt sales, chuck-a-duck and 50-50 raffle with all money raised going to the Gary and Sandi Willman family. Gary has been fighting cancer for several months, and Sandi was just recently diagnosed with cancer, as well. Pictured are the senior volleyball team members with Gary and Sandi’s daughter, Tabitha, representing the Willman family, from left to right: Teya Moody, Hannah Dickson, Trista White, Brooke Doering, Tabitha Willman, Dayton Easton, Reed Senska and Carie Fry, also a representative of the family.

The SCW Volleyball program had a busy week last week, but they held strong and added three wins to their record to start this week at 20-4 for the season.

The first game was against the Howard Tigers on Monday, Oct. 11 in Forestburg. The Lady Blackhawks won the match in three sets with scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-18.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the ladies traveled to Huron to take on the James Valley Christian Vikings and brought home another victory for their record. They won with three set scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-16.

To finish the court action for the week, the ladies hosted Kimball/White Lake in Woonsocket on Thursday, Oct. 14 for their annual Dig Pink Night. The ladies ended the week with their third win out of the same number of contests to bring their record to an impressive 20-4 thus far this season. Set scores against the KWL WiLdKats were 25-19, 25-17 and 25-15.

The Lady Blackhawks played the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and then played Bridgewater-Emery in Emery on Friday, Oct. 22. They have their final regular-season game on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Sanborn Central before starting post season play the first week in November.

