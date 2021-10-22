Sanborn Central observes Native American Day

Published October 22, 2021

Oct. 11 is declared Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the United States. Sanborn Central received some assistance in observing this holiday. Dressed in fancy shawl regallia, preschool para-educator, Harlee Claymore, read to some of the elementary classes and shared the origin story of the Jingle Dress. The books were titled “Quillworker” written by Teri Cohlene and “Crow Chief” written by Paul Goble.

Harlee is from the Sicangu Oyate (pronounced See-chon-goo Oh-yah-tay) which is located within Todd County boundaries. “Sicangu” translates to burnt thigh, and “Oyate” translates to family. The story of the Burnt Thigh begins in a time before horses were brought to North America by the Spanish. A prairie fire entrapped the camp of her ancestors and threatened the safety of the people. The able-bodied men carried the elderly, and the women carried the children through the fire. The fire burned their legs up to their thighs. Thus comes the name “burnt thigh.”

Harlee is pictured with her daughter, McKayda. Her children are also descendants of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe. She shared legends from both of their tribes and graciously answered questions from anyone who asked.

