Published October 22, 2021, in School

The Sanborn Central School student council hosted a penny wars contest during the week of Oct. 11-15 to raise money for one of the school’s bus drivers, Gary Willman, who has been battling thyroid cancer, and his wife, Sandi, for medical expenses.

Once all the coins and bills were tallied, the Sanborn Central classes and staff had raised a total of $921.38. The staff took first place with +11.59, the seniors took second place with -4.94, and the eighth grade followed with -7.65.

Dakotaland in Woonsocket counted all the money and issued the check for Gary.

To celebrate a successful benefit for Gary and Sandi, all the Sanborn Central classes and staff were rewarded with an ice cream bar.

