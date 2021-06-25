Mason Moody is state bull riding champion

Published June 25, 2021

Over the past weekend, Mason Moody participated in the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association’s (SDHSRA) state competition. Each event is a competition of rounds, advancing to shorter rounds and average scoring of all the rounds. Moody won the first go round of bull riding and was 15th in team roping. In the second go round, he was 10th in the calf roping. 

From there, Moody made it to the short go in bull riding and won the short go round. Points are awarded for the top 15 places in the first and second go, and points are awarded for the top 10 in the short go. Points are also given for the average of all three rounds. The top four-point winners qualify for the National High School Rodeo Association’s (NHSRA) national competition in Lincoln, Neb. beginning July 18.

At the state competition, in the bull-riding event, Moody earned a buckle for first round winner, a buckle for short round winner, a buckle for average winner, a buckle for high point ride and a buckle and saddle for being the overall state champion. Plus, he will now be competing at the NHSRA national competition. 

…See a picture and read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

