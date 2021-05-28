By: admin

Published May 28, 2021, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning Board at 9:20 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021. The meeting will be held in the Commissioner’s Room on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held the following Monday, June 14, 2021.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance at the N/2 23-108-60 for a side yard of forty-five (45) feet. Section #515 states there shall be two side yards, each shall not be less than seventy-five feet.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County