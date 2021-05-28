NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ORDINANCE #2021-04 - ARTESIAN CITY COUNCIL

By:
Published May 28, 2021, in Public Notices

A TEMPORARY ORDINANCE REGARDING THE ISSUANCE OF LOCAL MEDICAL CANNABIS ESTABLISHMENT PERMITS AND/OR LICENSES

The Artesian City Council will hold a  public hearing on June 8, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center located at Artesian, S.D. All interested persons are encouraged to attend in person and comment on Ordinance #2021-04, a temporary ordinance regarding the issuance of local medical cannabis establishment permits and/or licenses. After the public hearing, the City Council may have the first reading of Ordinance #2021-04 by title and set a second reading date.

The proposed Ordinance #2021-04 will be made available for public inspection at the Artesian Community Center located  at  Artesian, S.D., pursuant to SDCL Section 11-4 and amendments thereto.

Written comments may be filed by mailing them to the Finance Officer at PO Box 104, Artesian SD, 57314 on or before noon on June 8, 2021.  

