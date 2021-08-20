By: admin

Published August 20, 2021, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Sports

Mason Moody does his best to get to the whistle in one of the bull-riding competitions he participated in over the last week.

First-place status just keeps coming back to Sanborn County’s young rodeo participants. To start, three bull riders competed in Lower Brule last Thursday night. Tanner Christian rode in the youth division and won first place. Layton Zoss also rode in the youth division, and Mason Moody rode in the adult division, and both were bucked off.

On Friday, Aug. 13, Moody redeemed himself and brought home a first-place finish in the Minnesota Extreme Bull-riding event with a high score of 86 points. Tanner Christian also rode in that event in his division but got bucked off.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, Moody rode again, only this time in Sioux Falls at the Sioux Empire PRCA Rodeo. He was bucked off rather quickly, but it won’t keep him down. He plans to compete again this weekend, Aug. 20-22 in Oregon.

Performing also on Saturday were Aubrey Moody and her little brother, Arthur Neugebauer, as they traveled to Burke to compete in the Burke Jr. Rodeo. Aubrey finished in first place in goat tying and breakaway, and she earned second place in the flag race and barrels. These accomplishments earned her the All-Around Championship in the age 11-14 girls’ division.

Arthur earned first place in both the barrels and poles, and he had a third-place finish in goat tail untying. His performances earned him the All-Around Championship in the age 0-6 boys’ division.

Tanner Christian is the son of Kristi Weber and Stuart Christian of Woonsocket and will be an eighth grader at Woonsocket School. Mason Moody is the son of Perry and Tracy Moody of Letcher and will be a senior at Sanborn Central High School. Aubrey Moody and Arthur Neugebauer are the children of Matt and Laura (Moody) Neugebauer of Letcher. Aubrey will be an eighth grader and Arthur will be a kindergartner at Sanborn Central in the 2021-22 school year.

…See additional pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!